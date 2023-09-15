Weather plays a factor in tennis match for Fergus

On Sept. 14, the Fergus Falls Otters girls tennis team traveled to Rocori for a Central Lakes Conference and section 8AA dual against the Spartans. The match had a bit of everything and was officially suspended due to rain at 3-3 in the team match.
“Our day started with a lineup change due to illness,” said Fergus coach Jamie Lill. “We had a match pulled due to illness on the court by our opponents and the team match still remains undecided due to rain with both teams holding three points a piece.”
Ruby Ellison did a great job of stepping up into the top slot, earning a 6-3, 7-5 victory at first singles. She has a great all-around game and simply outlasted her opponent for a big win for our team. Their second and third singles players were a bit too much for Layla Zosel and Kaia Ness.
“Zosel showed great mental toughness after dropping a quick first set to come back and win the second set and force a third set,” stated Jamie. “It's always impressive to see girls continue to battle even when they are down or things aren't going their way. Ness and Zosel both showed that.
Ali Bradenberg got off to a great start and was up 4-1 at fourth singles before her opponent had to retire from the match with an illness.
Hattie Fullhart and Ashyn Lill took care of business fairly routinely at first doubles, winning 6-1, 6-2. Hannah Anderson and Clara Stephan showed some great fight in their second doubles match, as well. They dropped the first set 6-1 but made a great run in the second set before ultimately losing the match in a tie-breaker.
The undecided match was at third doubles, the team of seventh graders Dillyn Lill and Carsyn Lill. The twins started off strong and earned a quick 6-1 first set against Morgan Stang and Emma Humbert, a pair of seniors for the Spartans. However, the Spartans upped their game greatly in the second set and began imposing their game much more effectively on Carsyn and Dillyn. Stang showed off her strong net presence and began putting away a lot of loose balls and finishing points against the duo. The set was very back and forth, with the Spartans pulling off the second set 7-5 and forcing a decisive third set. At this point, both teams knew the overall match score was tied up at 3-3. The foursome were able to finish two games before the rain became too much and the courts became too slippery to play.
The Otters were able to break Stang's serve in the first game of the final set and Carsyn held serve in the second game, giving the girls a 2-0 lead in the decisive third set. This is where things remain until the teams are able to finish the match, which they are hoping to do next week. The girls will pick up right where they left off. 6-1, 5-7, 2-0, Rocori serving. This partial set will determine which team boasts a 4-3 CLC and section 8AA victory.
The Otters next scheduled match is Sept. 19, in Sartell.
Singles:
1. Ruby Ellison (FF) defeated Autumn Kron (R) 6-3, 7-5.
2. Allie Faber (R) defeated Layla Zosel (FF) 6-2, 0-6, 6-3.
3. Olivia Schreifels (F) defeated Kaia Ness (FF) 6-3, 6-0.
4. Ali Bredenberg (FF) defeated Ava Thelen (R) 4-1 (retired)
Doubles:
1. Hattie Fullhart/Ashtyn Lill (FF) defeated Megan Reitmeier/Emma Jenninges (R) 6-1, 6-2.
2. Lily Humbert/Jada Gueher (R) defeatead Hannah Anderson/Clara Stephan (FF) 6-1, 7-6(1).
3. Dillyn Lill/Carsyn Lill (FF) tied with Emma Humbert/Morgan Stang (R) 6-1, 5-7, 2-0 (rain delay)