The Fergus Falls Bantam A team, who is sponsored by the local VFW, played tough games over the weekend leaving them 1-2 after Sunday’s game.
The Otters hosted the Little Falls Flyers on Friday night Feb. 5. In the previous matchup the Otters triumphed over the Flyers in a nail-biter game. Knowing today’s game was going to be a tough one the Otters took the ice pumped up and ready to remind the Flyers that they were not to be messed with. The Flyers also took the ice fired up and ready to prove they weren’t to be underestimated.
Fifty-one seconds into the game Little Falls quickly found the back of the Otter net. Four short minutes later, another goal was scored on the Otters leaving the score 2-0 with 10 minutes remaining in the first period. With under four minutes remaining in the first the Otters were able to get one on the board. Scoring was Adam Kennedy assisting the goal were Riley McGovern and Jack Welde. Scoring an unassisted goal for the Otters less than a minute later was Griffin Babolian.
Ending the first period in a tie 2-2. After a short break and chat with coaches Jerid Adamson and Aaron Goepferd, the Otters took the ice. Michael Schmidt carried the puck behind the net and found Leighton Buckmeier, Buckmeier passed to Brayden Nelson. Nelson’s shot was deflected, but Babolian scored on the follow through giving the Otters a one-point lead. The otters would score another goal in the second (Babolian assisted by Nelson). Ending the second period with a 4-2 lead. Starting the third Little Falls was quick to make it a one-point game with a goal 41 seconds into the third period. The third period showed hard work and team play by both teams leaving the period scoreless until four minutes remaining when the Flyers tied it up. The Otters continued to show that they were a tough team and Nelson was able to find the back of the net assisted by Babolian. With just 38 seconds remaining in the game the Flyers tied it at 5-5 with five minutes of overtime on the clock. With both teams playing hard the Otters were able to come out on top with a goal from Gavin Goepferd, assisted by Babolian.
Saturday, Feb. 6, the Otters hosted the Brainerd AA team. The Warriors were the first to score, with the Otters quick to fire back. Scoring for the Otters was Welde, assisted by Buckmeier and Nelson. By the end of the first the Otters were down 3-1. The second period the Warriors showed great defense leaving the Otters scoreless and demonstrated teamwork while putting two more points on the board. With a score of 4-1, the Otters knew they needed to fight back. While playing a tough game they were able to get two more on the board. Scoring an unassisted goal was Shane Zierden and scoring the second goal of the third Babolian assisted by McGovern. The Otters were defeated 7-3.
After having two home games over the weekend the Otters traveled to Alexandria to take on the Cardinals. After being defeated by the Cardinals in their last encounter, the Otters knew they needed to bring their “A” game. With both teams showing teamwork and playing great defense the first period was left scoreless. The first team to get a point on the board was the Cardinals. With 53 seconds passing since the Cardinals goal Sam Dirkman shot and scored tying the game. Dirkman’s goal was assisted by Nelson.
The third period left both teams scoreless and the game went to OT. Alexandria was able to seal the deal with a goal within the first minute. The Otters were defeated in an OT loss by the Cardinals leaving the team 1-3 on the weekend. Saving 92 shots over the weekend was goalie Tim Nanson. Other team members contributing to the weekend were Davis Shol and Luke Norgard.
