The M State Lady Spartans volleyball team traveled to Bismarck, on Sept. 23-24, for a trio of contests. They would go 2-1 with 3-0 wins over Miles Community College and Dakota County Technical College, while also falling to Bismarck State College, 3-0.
Set scores:
Vs. Miles CC – 25-18, 25-16 and 25-13
Vs. Dakota County – 25-22, 25-14 and 25-20
Vs. Bismarck – 25-13, 25-17 and 25-19
Faith Marion and Kaleigh Sip each had 10 kills against Miles, with Emily Dehler (eight) and Brooke Hovland (five) chipping in offensively. Kaia Strom finished with 33 assists and Marion was also perfect from the service line and had five aces.
Strom had a stout all-around game against Dakota County. She provided 24 assists, eight digs and seven kills. Marion had a double-double with 12 kills and 10 digs. Kendra Emery and Dehler combined to go 24/24 serving, with five aces.
Against Bismarck State, Marion had 10 kills and 10 digs, Avery Wanner produced 16 digs and a pair of aces, while Strom chipped in with 19 assists.
M State is now 12-6 on the season and 6-0 in conference play. They will be at Anoka-Ramsey Community College, on Sept. 28 and then at Riverland Community College, on Sept. 30.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone