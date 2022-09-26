The M State Lady Spartans volleyball team traveled to Bismarck, on Sept. 23-24, for a trio of contests. They would go 2-1 with 3-0 wins over Miles Community College and Dakota County Technical College, while also falling to Bismarck State College, 3-0.



