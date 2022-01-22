The Hillcrest Comets boys basketball team defeated the Rothsay Tigers on Friday night, winning on a buzzer beater three in overtime 63-60. Hillcrest got the game winning basket from Zayne Weinrich, who banked in the shot.
Rothsay controlled most of the first half, as they held a 35-23 lead at the break. “We did a rather poor job containing the ball handler on defense,” said coach Ryan Garvin. “On the offensive side, we really struggled with our shot selection.”
Hillcrest stormed back into the contest in the second half and the two teams went back and forth. The Tigers had a chance to take a late lead, but a missed free throw and missed shot sent the two teams into overtime tied at 56.
“The second half was a different story in terms of our defensive resolve, as we did a better job containing the drive,” mentioned Garvin. “Offensively we were a bit more patient and got the shots that were more Comets basketball.”
Sam Brumfield led Hillcrest with 19 points, Justin Peterson chipped in 13 and Yucan Ha ended with 10 points and eight rebounds. Hillcrest, 10-2, has won eight straight games and will host Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley on Jan. 24.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone