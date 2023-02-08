Weiss still remembered as great Otter athlete

The late Oats LeGrand, near the end of his radio sports broadcasting career in Fergus Falls, referred to Chuck Weiss as the greatest Otter athlete during his time in Fergus Falls. LeGrand came to Fergus Falls in 1952 to teach, coach and work in summer recreation for the city of Fergus Falls.
Weiss was a star Otter football fullback when Fergus Falls finished 9-0 his junior year (1955) and 8-0 his senior year (1956). He was a power forward on the Otter basketball team that took third at state in 1957 and finished 27-1 on the season.
The 6-2 and 205-pound Weiss also starred as a baseball and track participant for the Otters.
“Chuck was the best Otter athlete at every sport,” said 1957 fellow classmate Dayton Soby.
Weiss was a star fullback for the University of Colorado football team from 1958 to 1960. His talents were best described in the 1960 University of Colorado football program.
“Weiss is the best fullback in the Big Eight Conference. He is an outstanding plunger, fine blocker and complete football player,” noted the college sports information office.
Weiss was selected by the Denver Broncos in the 1961 American Football League (AFL) draft. He later tried out with the Dallas Cowboys
As a pro, Weiss had the potential to become an outside linebacker. Unfortunately, he re-injured a knee, ending his chances in the professional football ranks.
Weiss was a charter member of the Fergus Falls Sports Hall of Fame in 1986. In 2007 he was honored by Fergus Falls School District 544 as a new member of its Athletic Hall of Fame.
Weiss lived in San Jose, Calif., and was a self-employed businessman in material handling equipment. He was 79 when he died in March 2019.
