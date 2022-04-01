As Mother Nature tries to remind us that winter isn’t done yet, the turning of the calendar brings back Major League Baseball. After owners and the players union decided they would treat fans to a 99 day lockout over the winter months, agreements were reached in the earlier parts of March. Despite a few weeks being knocked off of spring training, just one week of the regulation season was aborted. Phew.
It’s pretty obvious that I am a sports geek. I enjoy every form of sports. If they had competitive underwater basket weaving on television, I would probably watch. But baseball, baseball – it just hits a different tone. There is something about the baseball season that really pulls at the heartstrings. For me, I think it is the bond that I have with my father, my friends and more over the history of baseball, the movie cliches and the game itself.
Long story short, Opening Day for MLB is a non-traditional holiday for me. Even while watching on the television, I can still feel the sense of being at a ballpark. As Apr. 7 is designated as the day this year, it will be like Christmas all over again. “It’s hard not to be romantic about baseball.”
