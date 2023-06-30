Welle leads charge for trap team

Junior Austin Welle led the Fergus Falls High School Claybusters Trap Team with a first place tie at the Class 7A Minnesota State High School Clay Target League trap tournament held in Alexandria. Reverse run of broken targets leads to a tie for second top overall gun. Welle shot 99 targets out of 100, with 75 straight and an 81 reverse run. 26 schools from Minnesota competed at the tournament on Father's Day, with 729 shooters as part of the world's largest shooting event. Fergus Falls took to the range with 41 shooters in grades six thru 12.
Claybuster Mylie Piekarski, freshman, finished with a 94 out of 100 smashed targets for a tie for 45th overall and a fourth place tie in the female division. Senior Ethan Mcguiness tied at 32 with a score of 95, eighth grader Noah Picchiarini tied at 70th with a 94 and junior Owen Foreman tied at 88th with a 91. The team placed 10th overall in the tournament with 471 out of 500 broken clays.
Junior varsity shooters sophomore Bodin Komestakes, seventh grader Colter McGuiness, senior Mathew Tungseth, eighth grader Levi Budke and sophomore Brooklyn Walden took 17th place with 411 targets.
Novice shooters eighth grader Brecken Reed, eighth grader Ashley Pearson, seventh grader Levi Klaksvik, seventh grader Chayce Cronk and eighth grader Grace Neuleib placed 11th with 328 targets.
The team thanks their many sponsors that helped make this a great year.
