The Midwest Blue Subdistrict gave out its annual football awards recently as several members of West Central Area/Ashby and Otter Tail Central were recognized.
West Central Area/Ashby’s Jaden Norby was named Player of the Year and Specialist of the Year, while teammates Anthony Sykora (Offensive Back of the Year) and Jordan Lohse (Defensive Back of the Year) also were recognized for individual awards. The Knights head coach Nate Wood received Coach of the Year in the subdistrict.
The Knights also had six members named to the all-district first team including Jaden Norby, Lohse, Sykora, Shane Wrolson, Connor Nadgwick and Tates Christenson. Teammates Hunter Norby, Tyler Ston and Brady Reeve received honorable mention.
Receiving district all-academic team honors were Reeve, Wrolson, Christenson, Nadgwick, Jaden Norby, Colton Lindquist, Evan Paulson, Bret Amundson and Sam Heeter.
Otter Tail Central also pulled in a bevy of individual awards. Tanner Arndt (Quarterback of the Year), Brady VanErp (Receiver of the Year), Ethan Houselog (Offensive Lineman of the Year) and Cian Buehler (Defensive Lineman of the Year) were given individual honors.
The Bulldogs saw Buehler, Houselog, Arndt, VanErp and Drew Durbin named to the all-district first team, while Wyatt Severson, Kayne Cameron, Calvin Stueve and Joe Turchin were given honorable mention. Houselog, Arndt, Cameron and Tyson Misegades made the all-academic team for OTC.
