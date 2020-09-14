The West Central Area cross country teams successfully ran their first-ever home meet Friday as both the Knight boys and girls traversed the course for the victory as they hosted Breckenridge/Wahpeton and United North Central.
“What seemed like a poor choice a few weeks ago, hosting West Central Area’s first ever cross country race in the first week of school during a pandemic, we couldn’t have been more proud of how it went and how we competed,” Knights head coach John Van Kempen said. “Like in years past, no matter who is on the starting line for the Knights, when that gun fires, our kids compete. As coaches, we hope we have prepared them enough so that when they step to the starting line, they can run to their potential.”
In the boys’ race, the Knights ran a perfect score of 15 as they claimed the top five spots in the race. Kade Runge, Kyle Schill and Alex Salwasser stuck together leading the race until Runge (16:53) broke away at the end. Salwasser finished in second, followed by Schill in third. Shad and Reubens Swanson were fourth and fifth to complete varsity scoring, while teammates Peyton Hanson (sixth) and Roman Mihailovski (eighth) also finished in the top 10.
For the West Central Area girls, Lexi Bright took top honors with a time of 19:27. Teammates Taylor Bennet (third, Macee Grosz (fifth) and Terina Blasyck (eighth) finished in the top 10 and Brynn Fernholz completed the varsity scoring with an 11th-place finish. Chloe Larue (13th) also competed in the meet.
“It was great to be able to win for both teams at our home meet in front of many supporters and classmates. These times are weird and we are hopeful we can all remain healthy and are able to have some sort of postseason,” Van Kempen said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.