ORTONVILLE — Several area golf teams competed in Ortonville Monday with the West Central Area boys’ and Otter Tail Central (OTC) girls’ teams taking the meet.
In the boys’ meet, the West Central Area Knights shot a 355 to win the meet. Hillcrest (367), Ortonville (379), Underwood (385), Otter Tail Central (394), Border West (396) and Ashby (INC) rounded out the team scoring.
Hillcrest was led by Bryce Grabinski (86), while teammates Joel Quam (86) Ben Christenson (96) and Trey Carl (99) rounded out the team scoring. Evan Olstad (100) and Micah Foss (104) also carded scores.
Leading the Knights was Grant Beuckens with an 85. Mitch Dewey (87), Peyton Hansen (90) and Marshall Dewey (93) completed the team score, while Tate Christenson (11) and Sam Hanson (110) also carded scores.
Trevor Swonger (74) won medalist honors for Underwood while Landon Ecker (99), Hudson Risbrudt (104) and Jackson Songer (108) rounded out the team scoring.
For OTC, Carter Dilly shot an 85, Tanner Arndt a 94, Riley Bode a 107 and Nathan Hillman a 108.
In the girls’ meet, Hillcrest’s Audra Ewan won medalist honors with a 91, while OTC’s Megan Weber and Ashby’s Celi Nelson also shot 91s.
OTC won the meet with a team score of 406. Ady Tysdal (92), Madi Ness (109) and Makena Kenyon (114) completed the team scoring for OTC.
Rounding out area golfers was Ashby’s Ashley Hill (125) and Lilly Evavold (128), Underwood’s Amber Frigaard (109) and Maddie Hoen (116), and Hillcrest’s Bri Lang (121).
