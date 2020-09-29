PEQUOT LAKES — The West Central Area cross country teams took on Pequot Lakes and Breckenridge/Wahpeton in a triangular Friday. The Knight boys would claim the top spot, while the girls’ team finished second.
“As we wind down, we are still racing, competing and honing our skills as we prepare for postseason, whatever that may look like,” Knights head coach John Van Kempen said.
In the boys’ race, Kyle Schill led the boys out and raced like he had something to prove, finishing in 16:47 and ahead of teammate Kade Runge, who had to pass a racer down the stretch. Rounding out the Knights scoring were Alex Salwasser (fourth), Shad Swanson (fifth) and Reubens Swanson in (sixth).
“Our top five were all under 18 minutes,” Van Kempen said.
West Central Area ended with a team score of 18, followed by Pequot Lakes with 39 and Breckenridge/Wahpeton with 79.
Also competing for the Knights in the race were Peyton Hanson (12th), Roman Mihailovschi (15th) and Eli Bergman (17th).
In the girls’ race, the Knights took on state-ranked Pequot Lakes and Breckenridge/Wahpeton. Pequot Lakes would edge the Knights 28-27 for first.
“Their one, two punch are as good as anyone’s top two in the state,” Van Kempen added.
For the Knights, Lexi Bright split them up and ran between them to finish second. Pequot had the next two finishers for third and fourth, while the Knights had the next four in Taylor Bennett (fifth), Macy Grosz (sixth), Terina Blascyk (seventh) and Halle Foslien (eighth). Pequot had the ninth- and 10th-place finishers.
“We couldn’t have been more pleased with how our girls didn’t back down,” Van Kempen said.
Alexa Blume (12th), Sydney Ulrich (14th) and Brynn Fernholz (18th) also competed in the varsity race for West Central Area.
The girls JV squad was led by Mya Foslien in first place, Chloe Larue (second), Blair Reuter (third) and Liz Rustan (sixth). WCA was one short to score as a team, but they too raced hard.
Dane Anderson won the JV race easily with teammates Tyler Biss in fifth, Isaac Kreft in sixth, Jack Courrier in 11th and Jeremy Fisk in 14th. The JV boys came in second place.
The junior high girls finished in second place with Nora Anderson dominating and winning by more than a minute. Brooklyn Strobel was fifth, Ayden Porter sixth, Sydney Huntley seventh, Lily Mahoney 13th, Izzy Strunk 14th and Steph Reeve in 17th. The girls finished in second.
The boys junior high had Ben Bye in second, Sam Hanson 4th, Aaron Biss fifth, Carter Kjesbo in sixth and Simon Moritiz in 14th. The boys junior high finished in first, narrowly edging out Pequot Lakes.
