Despite the loss of several key runners, the West Central Area cross country teams are ready to get back on the course for the 2020 season.
On the boys’ side, the team lost three of their top runners in Teagan Nelson, Jacob Bright and Jack Van Kempen. “Aside from their ability to lead, they were also very talented runners,” head coach John Van Kempen said. “Filling their shoes will be a challenge for us.”
Although the team lost talented runners, they do welcome back Kyle Schill (five state appearances), Alex Salwasser (19th in state last year) and Kade Runge (three state appearances). The trio will look to lead the Knight boys as they fill out their varsity roster.
Juniors Shad Swanson, Reubens Swanson and Tyler Biss, sophomores Peyton Hanson, Isaac Kreft, Roman Mihalovski, Eli Bergman and Anthony Sykora will add depth to the Knight roster, while freshman Jack Courrier, Dane Anderson and Nasir Dotts have looked good early, according to coach Van Kempen. “It’s been great having kids vying for varsity spots.”
For the girls’ team, the Knights return Lexi Bright (four state appearances), Brynn Fernholz and Chloe Larue. Returners with varsity experience are freshman Taylor Bennett, Sydney Ulrich, Alexa Blume and Terina Blascyk. Junior Kennedy Porter is also returning after being injured last year.
Like several other teams in the area, the Knights have seen athletes from volleyball and football join the sport. Juniors Liz Rustan and Halle Foslien are two of those from the volleyball team that will be competing for varsity spots along with Macy Grosz and Mya Foslien.
“If we can continue with a team-first culture, I expect good things from both teams during this unique season. We have some meets with quality programs dispersed throughout the season and we are hoping that by the end we can be competing with those programs,” coach Van Kempen said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.