West Central Area had a strong showing at the Pheasant Conference tournament in Long Prairie on Thursday last week with the girls taking first place with 156 points as a team and the boys receiving fifth place.
“It was an incredible culmination of much hard work throughout the season thus far, and many athletes exploded with personal and school records,” Knights head coach Austin Hanson said. “All of the girls deserve so much recognition, including several who were in quarantine during the meet, Halle Grosz and Jerie Valleramos.”
Senior Brynn Fernholz laid the foundation, scoring first in the high jump (4’ 6”), second in triple jump (32’ 8”) and was a key cog in two relays.
“She has been an incredible leader and role model for our young and growing girls’ squad,” xxx said.
Junior Lexi Bright had an otherworldly performance in her first conference meet, scoring 40 points and taking first in all of her events in the evening (long jump, 1,600, 800, 400). This is such a rare feat and a privilege to watch first hand.
Some of the young girls on the team also had incredible nights and contributed greatly to the teams’ win. Eighth graders Kiera Gehrke and Jayden Styba both received personal records in the 200 and shot put respectively and each received second place in the conference. It has been great to see the development of our young athletes and they are great examples of how talented the group is from top to bottom.
Even though the boys did not take home a conference victory, there were several fantastic noteworthy performances. Senior Kyle Schill continued his dominance in his distance races, receiving first in the 1600 (4:42) and the 800 (2:09). Alex Salwasser was .03 seconds from completing an epic comeback in the 3200, losing to Ortonville’s Nathan Neu who is an incredible runner in his own right.
Over the course of the next few weeks the team will be preparing for sub-sections on June 3. There is a varsity meet in Morris on May 20, which will be the conclusion of our 2021 regular season. We are eager to take this momentum and use it to prepare even harder for what’s to come.
