The West Central Area’s Lexi Bright celebrated a section championship as the Knights cross country teams finished their 2020 season at Section 6A meets.
Bright won the girls’ section race with a time of 19:10.
“Lexi had said the day before in practice that she was going there to win it,” Knights head coach John Van Kempen said. “She had said the same thing the week before going into the conference meet and she also won the title there as well. She is so determined and such a competitor that when she says she is going to do something, she is usually right.”
Staples-Motley won the race with a team score of 37, while the Knights finished with 82. “The girls’ team had a spectacular race, edging out state ranked Albany to get 2nd place, and if it were a normal year, they would have advanced to the state meet,” Van Kempen added.
Macy Grosz (12th, 21:06.6), Taylor Bennet (16th, 21:29.2), Terina Blascyk (20th, 21:36.9) and Halle Foslien (34th, 22:18.2) rounded out the team scoring, while Sydney Ulrich (37th, 22:32.3) and Alexa Blume in (80th, 23:28.2) also competed in the meet.
On Tuesday, the Knight boys competed with the team finishing second overall.
A clash with Staple-Motley saw the Cardinals edge the Knights for the section title 38-40.
“At the end of the day the kids were thankful for just getting the opportunity to have our season and to race Cardinals one last time, as we beat them by two earlier in the season,” Van Kempen said.
Kade Runge finished in second overall for the Knights with a 16:55.40 time, while teammate Kyle Schill (16:56.70) was right behind in third. Alex Salwasser (eighth, 17:07.80), Shad Swanson (11th, 17:44.90) and Reubens Swanson (16th, 18:11.60) tallied the team score, while Peyton Hanson (32nd, 18:52.10) and Roman Mihailovschi (40th, 19:08.40) also competed in the meet.
Van Kempen also mentioned the departing seniors.
“Our seniors and captains on the girl’s team are Brynn Fernholz and Chloe Larue. Their roles have changed over the seasons, but no less important. They did exactly what they needed to do to help our new faces on the team and inexperienced racers reach our potential.
“In the last six season, the boys have four section titles and two second place finishes. Senior Kyle Schill has been a part of all of them. His running resume with the team is absolutely unbelievable. At state, the teams Kyle raced with have finished fourth, fifth, eighth, and two seconds and we believe this year we could have been on the podium again. With all that on his running resume, his personal resume is even more impressive. He’s a straight A student and treats every single person in the school with respect,” Van Kempen said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.