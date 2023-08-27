West Central Area volleyball gets in reps at invite

It was a busy Friday, on Aug. 25, for the West Central Area Lady Knights volleyball team, as they had four matches at the Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Invite. They would go 1-3 on the day.
WCA 2 Kimball 0
The Lady Knights picked up the two sets via scores of 25-23 and 25-18. They got off to a slow start, trailing by as much as seven in the first set before battling back. Mya Foslien provided a double-double with 10 kills and 10 digs. Macy Grosz had 16 assists and two aces. Madelyn Westrom and Izzy Puchalski were both in double figures in digs, with 14 and 13, respectively.
Annandale 2 WCA 0
Annandale, who claimed third place at state in Class 2A last year, was a fast paced team that claimed the first set 25-14 and the second 25-22. The Lady Knights played a strong second set and forced Annandale to bring their starters back in.
Grosz once again had 16 assists. Madelyn led the squad with 15 digs, while Mya had 10 digs and six kills.
Melrose 2 WCA 0
A conference foe, Melrose won via set scores of 25-18 and 25-21, giving the Lady Knights things to work on before seeing them in the regular season.
Grosz had a double-double of 16 assists and 12 digs. Madelyn led the squad with 21 digs and Whitney Westrom chipped in with five kills.
Buffalo Lake-Hector 2 WCA 1
Despite the Lady Knights taking the first set in style (25-10), Buffalo Lake-Hector claimed set two (25-21) and the third set tie-breaker (19-17).
For the second match in-a-row, Grosz had a double-double (19 assists and 12 digs). Mya led the team with 13 kills, Whitney had four aces and Izzy Puchalski got defensive with 13 digs.
“It was a learning experience. We have a lot to get ready for Aug. 29 when we face Sauk Centre for our first conference game. We need more than one player to rely on for executing plays, we can’t let teams have runs of three, four or more points at a time,” said WCA coach Melissa Foslien. “There are some holes in our defense we need to fix and be more disciplined at keeping the court balanced. It’s good to have some challenges to push us to get better. We are also adjusting for injured players coming back and just how to settle into roles.”
