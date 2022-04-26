After spending the vast majority of the last month training inside and waiting for quieter weather, the West Central Area (WCA) Knights boys and girls track and field teams had their first track meet of the season, at the Benson Invite on Apr. 21
“Finally was a term I used as we loaded the bus,” stated coach Dave Schleicher. “Five weeks of training in the gym and the parking lot, it was time for a meet.”
The boys finished fifth as a team, scoring 53.6 points. Morris Area won the boys title, with 185 points.
Tyler Stone had a strong day throwing. He placed first in the discus, a throw of 131 feet five inches and was second in the shot put (40-7.5). Shad Swanson finished runner up in the 3200-meter run, finishing with a time of 12 minutes, 43.17 seconds. The Knights 4 x 110-meter relay team finished in third place, clocking in at :49.5. In the relay was Roman Mihailovschi, Parker Stach, Anthony Sykora and Stone.
On the girls’ side, WCA came in fourth place, with 85 points. Minnewaska Area took the girls title, scoring 229 points.
For the Lady Knights, Lexi Bright was the champion of the 1600-meter run, crossing the line at 5:32.7. She was also third in the long jump (14-2.75) and in the 800-meter run (2:33.12). Vicky Junker was just ahead of Bright in the 800, finishing in second (2:33.09).
Taylor Bennett captured second place in the 3200-meter run (14:02.55). The 4 x 800-meter relay team were runner-ups. The team of Terina Blascyk, Macy Grosz, Alexa Blume and Bennett finished with a time of 11:10.44. Blascyk was third in the high jump (4-04).
WCA track and field is scheduled to return on Apr. 29, at a meet in Sisseton, South Dakota.
