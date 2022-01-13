The West Central Area (WCA) Knights picked up a 58-43 home win over the Brandon-Evansville (B-E) Chargers in Barrett on Tuesday night in boys basketball. Trailing by one point in the first half, the Knights used a 12-3 run to take a 23-15 lead at halftime and opened the second half on an 11-1 run to build a 34-16 lead en route to victory.
"That was the difference in the game," said coach Kraig Hunter, “the end of the first half and beginning of the second combined was a 23-4 run, they hit some three-pointers but I thought we were very composed down the stretch, being patient and getting a few layups to secure a 15 point win over a good Charger team."
The Knights execution on offense led them to 52% shooting making 24-46 shots from the field. The Chargers shot 38% on 14-37 shooting but did knock down nine three-pointers. WCA held a slight 27-23 edge in rebounding and only turned the ball over 10 times to 14 for B-E.
"We were really proud of our defensive effort", said Hunter, "it was fun to see the kids work so hard led by Jacob Strunk, who was all over the floor. He brought it tonight as did Nas Dotts and their energy feeds to the rest of the team."
Strunk had 12 points, seven rebounds, five steals. Ryder Staples had 22 points, seven rebounds and Cole Anderson was also in double figures with 11 points.
Hunter concluded, "the stats show that it was a good team effort with many guys contributing key plays. It can't be overlooked that despite what Staples does for us on offense, that he held a really good player in Tyler Bitzan scoreless as well."
