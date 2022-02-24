The West Central Area (WCA) Knights boys basketball team defeated the visiting Lac Qui Parle Valley (LQPV) Eagles on Wednesday night, 63-52. LQPV did hold a slight 26-22 advantage at the break. The Knights used an up tempo game in the second half and wore down the Eagles.
"This was a good win, mostly because we haven't had a real practice since last Thursday,” said Knights coach Kraig Hunter. “We have had a few Zoom virtual practices watching film and gave the kids some workouts to do at home over the most recent snowstorm, so they had to work to get back in rhythm. It was a great defensive effort. We held them to 3-24 from three-point land and we turned up the pressure as well, forcing 12 turnovers in the second half compared to only three in the first half."
The Knights made 21-52 shots from the field for 40%. They had a dominant rebounding effort, out rebounding the Eagles 43-30.
"It was a great rebounding effort, they only had four offensive rebounds all night and we didn't start out too hot from the free throw line but we made 14 of our last 18 free throws to seal the win,” stated Hunter. “Lastly, I thought Ryder Staples played a great all-around game tonight. He was drawing a lot of help and he distributed five assists on some nice passes, he also had a season high 12 rebounds, took a charge and was diving on the floor for balls."
Cam Anderson had 21 points for WCA. Cole Anderson had 16 points and nine rebounds. Jacob Strunk also helped clean up the defensive glass as he added six points and 11 rebounds. Staples finished with eight points, to go along with his rebounds.
Now 17-4 on the season, the Knights will be back in action on Feb. 26, at Wheaton/Herman-Norcross.
