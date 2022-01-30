The West Central Area (WCA) Knights boys basketball team placed four players in double figures in an 84-44 home win over the Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley (CGB) Wolverines on Jan. 28, in Barrett.
In double figures for the Knights were Nasir Dotts with 17 points, Cole Anderson with 15, Ryder Staples 14 and Cam Anderson with 13.
"It was good to get some games in this week", said Knights coach Kraig Hunter. "We are starting to find a nice rhythm in our offensive flow and are getting back to some sharp play on the defensive end. A couple of guys that have stood out lately are Bryce Kjesbo, who is playing some great defense as he was one of the main reasons we held high scoring Cole Gilsdorf, of CGB, to eight points and Roman Mihailovschi is giving us even more added depth off the bench with his energy and great all-around play lately."
WCA had 22 assists on 33 field goals led by Cam with seven. The Knights hit 33-64 shots for 52% and 7-18 threes for 39%. WCA had a slight rebounding edge 36-31, but the big difference in the game was the turnovers. The Knights took good care of the ball, only turning it over seven times while forcing 25 Wolverine turnovers.
The Knights are now 13-3 on the season and will be off until Feb. 4, playing versus Ortonville.
