The West Central Area (WCA) Knights boys basketball team handed out their end of the season awards earlier this week. WCA noted their Pelican Rapids Holiday tournament title, their Pheasant Conference regular season title as well as their runner-up finish in the 3AA North Sub-Section.
“I’ve said before, what we have here, our basketball family, is truly special and it takes everyone,” stated Knights coach Kraig Hunter. “It takes a lot of people sacrificing their egos to be part of something bigger. The parents sacrifice, our assistant coaches, the managers and most of all the players. The success and the wins are a byproduct of all the little things. Things like the relationships, the bond, everyone accepting and being great in their role, the joy they play with are even more meaningful. The type of young men they are makes us very proud.”
Individual awards included: Cole Anderson, MVP, best defensive player, chairman of the boards. Ryder Staples, best teammate and captain. Jacob Strunk, mr. hustle. Tyler Biss, captain. Cam Anderson, assist award and best free throw percentage and Bryce Kjesbo, most improved.
The team was also awarded their Pheasant Conference medals and coach Hunter talked about a team that made a mark wherever they went with their unselfishness, work ethic and team play.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone