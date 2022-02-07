The West Central Area (WCA) Knights girls basketball team defeated the Hillcrest Comets on Feb. 5, 77-28. WCA celebrated senior day for the six seniors that are on the team.
“It was fun to see them go out and work hard today and while they were playing hard, the smiles told the story,” mentioned Knights coach Eric Schoenbauer. “I am proud of their hard work throughout the years and I appreciate all six of them. I am going to cherish our remaining moments together and continue to push them to be the best that they can be."
Lexi Bright had a game high 18 points for the Knights. Claire Stark finished with 11 points and Halle Grosz had 10. For Hillcrest, Madi Ballweg poured in 12 points and Madi Foss chipped in with 10 rebounds.
“The girls played hard from start to finish,” said Comets coach Hannah Clark. “We had some nice offensive possessions, but had a tough time putting the ball in the hoop.”
WCA, at 11-5, will be at Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, on Feb. 8.
Hillcrest, sitting at 7-9, will host Saint John’s Prep, on Feb. 7.
