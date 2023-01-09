West Central holds on for road win against Fergus

The Fergus Falls Otters and Knights of West Central Area met in a Class AA girls basketball contest on Jan. 7. The Knights used a hot start and held on for a 58-51 victory.
Fergus was limited for most of the first half on the offensive side and WCA took advantage, as they led 16-6 with 7:45 left in half and 23-12 under three, before going into the break up 28-19.
The advantage for the Knights would hit double digits multiple times in the second half.
Trailing 39-29, with just under 11 minutes to go, the Otters would go on a 14-4 run to tie the game at 43’s. After the game was tied at 45 all, WCA used a 5-0 to regain the lead and hit free throws down the stretch to pick up the victory.
“You spend so much energy trying to dig yourself out of a hole and once you get there, it’s hard to keep that momentum going,” stated Fergus coach Josh Steer. “Give them credit, they came out ready to play and we played like it was a Saturday afternoon game, we did not come ready.”
Cyntreya Lockett led Fergus with 21 points and nine rebounds. Brynn Sternberg joined her in double figures with 16.
This was a great game all around for us. These girls stepped up and brought the energy knowing what they had to do to win this game,” said Knights coach Becca Holland. “We had a 10 point lead a majority of the game. Fergus took a run at us in the second half and we knew we had to slow them down and play our game. I am very proud of the fight and energy they brought to this game.”
Macy Grosz paced WCA with 21 points. Claire Stark just missed a double-double with 17 points and nine rebounds. Addison Staples had a team high 12 boards.
Fergus, at 5-4, returns to conference action on Jan. 10, at Willmar.
