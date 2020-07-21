The Fergus Falls 13U baseball team welcomed in the West Fargo Spikes Monday for a doubleheader. A huge momentum shift in the first game saw the visiting Spikes walk away with a 8-7 and 7-1 sweep.
In Game 1, the 13U’ers held a 7-2 lead before a late surge by West Fargo gave the visitor the win.
Fergus Falls plated four runs in the first inning, two in the second and one in the third. The Spikes recorded single runs in the second and third and looked to be struggling against the 13U’ers defense.
West Fargo would find its offensive rhythm in the fifth as walks, errors and clutch hits tied the game 7-7. The Spikes took the lead for good in the sixth as a pair of errors and wild pitches plated the final run.
Aikhem Bethel took the loss for Fergus Falls pitching 2 2/3 innings, striking out two and allowing one run on one hit.
Alex Ellison led the 13U team at the plate going 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Teammate Levi King also went 1-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI.
A strong pitching performance from the Spikes in Game 2 kept the Fergus Falls offense at bay for the sweep.
King was the lone 13U’er with a hit in the game. King would also knock in Bethel for the team’s only run in the first inning. West Fargo would score at least a run in the four-inning affair.
Isaac Ellison would take the loss for Fergus Falls pitching two innings, striking out four and allowing two earned runs on two hits.
The 13U team will now travel for a doubleheader against Prairie River Baseball Association Wednesday with the first game slated for a 5:30 p.m. start time.
