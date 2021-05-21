Two years ago, Heidi Bohannon and Kim Everson stepped into the roles of recreational soccer coordinators for the Fergus Falls Youth Soccer Association. With extensive experience volunteerings and organizing events, the pair determined that their kids’ love for soccer outweighed their reluctance due to a lack of specific knowledge about the game. With the help of parent volunteer coaches, the Cyclones soccer program is thriving.
This year, the Cyclones had a record-breaking registration year with 348 kids signing up to play soccer. Last year, registration totaled 89. The coordinators goal is to bring something new to the program each season — better organization and structure, coaching materials, etc.
This season, due to high registration numbers, and 25 total soccer teams, the focus was on team spirit. For the first time, Cyclones soccer teams have different colored shirts. “We find that it really fosters team spirit and brings excitement to the field,” shared Bohannon. “The little kids especially found so much joy in being able to keep their special colored shirt at the end of day one!”
Each of the 25 soccer teams have anywhere from 10-15 kids per team. Fields are separated by age, and remain constant throughout the season. Players practice each Tuesday and play games on Thursday evenings.
“Our main goal is for the kiddos to just have fun, be outside, get fresh air and run; mixed in with learning some soccer skills,” explained Bohannon, stating that they also learn teamwork and fall in love with soccer in the process.
Bohannon and Everson extended their gratitude to their coaches and parents, sharing that the program would not be possible or successful without their dedication to their children and Cyclones soccer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.