Wild start, shootout finish: Fergus boys open holiday hockey tournament in style

Getting their annual holiday tournament underway on Dec. 27, the Fergus Falls Otters boys hockey team took on the Eagles of New Ulm, at the Community Ice Arena. The two sides combined for six goals in the first period, finishing at 3-3. That score would hold over the final two periods before the game was decided in a shootout, which went to the host side.
Fergus got on the board first, as Sam DIrkman tallied his first varsity goal. It was on the power play at the 4:06 mark of the first period. Dirkman received passes from Shane Zierden and Brayden Nelson.
New Ulm answered with a pair of goals to take a 2-1 advantage.
The Otters answered with their second power play goal of the period, as Leighton Buckmeier found the back of the net, getting help from Kellen Stenstrom.
Towards the later half of the first 17 minutes, the visitors were able to capitalize on a short-handed opportunity, jumping back out by a goal.
With just 20 seconds left in the period, while on another man advantage, Stenstrom netted his sixth goal of the season, getting assists from Jack Welde and Gavin Goepferd.
It was a wild, wild, wild, west-esk first period, ending at three all.
“Kind of a strange hockey game in that regard (six early goals). I did not like our compete level in the first period, we didn’t defend very well and did not help Swanny (Goaltender Ben Swanson),” said Otters coach Mike Donaghue. “But, we also looked like we worked on our power play the whole break.”
The two times continued to skate well in the second period, but neither side found the back of the net, as the game remained tied after 34 minutes.
It was the same situation over the final 17 minutes of regulation, as neither side were able to score and so the tournament game headed to a five-man shootout
The Eagles went first and Swanson was able to make a glove save. Fergus answered with Stenstrom finding the net. Making it 1-0 after the first round, Otters.
New Ulm then answered with a nice move and made it one all. Dirkman, who scored the first goal of the game was able to beat the Eagles netminder and made it 2-1 after two rounds.
It was a shot wide for New Ulm on their next chance and then Welde was denied a shot attempt, keeping things 2-1, after three.
The next round saw Swanson come up with another save. With the shootout on the line, Colin Becker had a solid strike but a glove save was made, moving things to the final round.
A missed shot was no good in the final round for the Eagles and the Otters won the shootout, 2-1.
“Great to get production from our blue line, Buckmeier has been working hard on his shot throughout the offseason,” stated Donaghue. “ … we were leaning on Swanny (heading into the shootout), asking him if he wanted use to shoot first or defend first – he replied with, ‘all I do is stop pucks.’”
Now at 3-2-1, the Otters return to action on Dec. 28, taking on Fort Frances.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone