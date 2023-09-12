Wildcats get best of Spartans in top five match up

It was a clash between the No. 2 ranked North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats and the No. 3 ranked M State Spartans football team in NJCAA Division III, on Sept. 9. NDSCS would leave Fergus with a 30-14 victory, keyed by six interceptions on the defensive side for the Wildcats.
The two sides traded touchdowns in the first quarter. NDSCS scored a touchdown in the second and had a 14-7 halftime lead.
Quarter No. 3 saw once again both teams trading scores, before the Wildcats finished off the game with nine points in the fourth.
M State had 349 yards of total offense, 278 passing yards and 71 rushing yards. KJ Cooper was 18-38 passing for 278 yards and one touchdown. Marquan Tucker was the leading receiver with 5 catches for 128 yards. Rashad Madden caught four passes for 36 yards and a score. He was the leading rusher with 61 yards on nine carries.
Defensively, tackle leaders were Joshua Gonleh, with 15 and Antron Williams, 12.
“We made critical mistakes this week in all three phases of the game,” stated M State Head Coach Austin Jones. “NDSCS is a top notch team and they took advantage of those mistakes. We have a young team, we’ll learn from this and move forward. I’d much rather have the guys learn this lesson now than in the playoffs. What it comes down to is us being more consistent.”
NDSCS running back Roosevelt Cage had 134 yards on 23 carries and a pair of touchdowns. The Wildcats finished with 357 total yards of offense, 223 on the ground and 134 in the air.
Now at 1-1, the Spartans travel to take on Vermillion, on Sept. 16.
