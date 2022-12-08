Wildcats get the best of Spartans

The M State Spartans men’s basketball team and North Dakota State College of Science squared off in their annual rival game held at Minnesota State on Dec. 7. The Wildcats pulled away with about 13 minutes to play in the game with a 14-2 run to stretch an eight point lead into a 20 deficit for the Spartans. Most of the game was back and forth, especially in the first half when Yonis Mohamud stole the ball for a rim-rocking break away slam that energized the Spartan gymnasium.
From there, the featured two teams refused to submit their lead or accept being down in the score column. NDSCS held the lead for most of the half but could never shake off the Spartans. With 12 minutes in the first half, NDSCS led 27-18 but the Spartans responded with an 18 to 11 run to trail by two at the half. Foday Sheriff kept the Spartans close with his ability to score inside and out by netting 15 of the Spartans 36 points at the intermission. Yonis Mohamud recorded four steals in the first half and scored 8 of his 12 points in the first half.
The second half featured strong rebounding by the Wildcats as they out rebounded M-State with a 54-29 advantage which included only three total offensive rebounds. As the Spartans cooled off, the NDSCS lead began to slowly expand. The length and physicality began to wear the Spartans down allowing them to fall behind by 20 points which ended up being the difference in this 75-55 Wildcats victory.
M-State was led by Sheriff with 21 points while Mohamud and Matt Gooselaw chipped in 12 and 10 points, respectively. NDSCS was led by Micah Swallow’s game high 31 points. He was joined by Noah Christensen’s double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds.
The loss was the third in a row for the Spartans who look to get back to their winning ways against Fon du Lac Tribal and Community College on Dec. 9, followed by another road game against Central Lakes college on Dec. 10. M-State is currently at a 4-3 record while NDSCS saw their record rise to 11-2 overall.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone