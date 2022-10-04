Minnesota State University Moorhead Athletics announced the 2022 Dragon Sports Hall of Fame inductees, earlier this year. The class will go into the hall of fame at a ceremony on Oct. 7, at the CMU Ballroom, on the MSUM campus.
Nine individuals were selected for induction while two teams — the 1990 Softball Team and the 1981-82 Men's Basketball Team — will be inducted into the Hall of Champions.
"This Hall of Fame class reflects the impact these individuals and teams had on Dragon Athletics," MSUM athletic director Chad Markuson said. "We look forward to celebrating their successes at the October ceremony."
One inductee is Fergus Falls’s Anna (VanWechel) Williams. Here is her bio:
Women's Track and Field/Cross Country (2007-12)
Four-time All-American in track and field … earned seven All-NSIC track honors in career … four-time All-NSIC selection in cross country … 2011-12 MSUM Female Athlete of the Year … NSIC Cross Country Champion in 2007 … school record holder in 1,000m, mile indoors … ranks in the top 10 in seven events in track and field … seventh fastest time in cross country 5K.
Williams reflects on her career.
“I am honored to be inducted into the MSUM Athletic Hall of Fame where I was fortunate to compete for five years in cross country and indoor/outdoor track.
‘“I am grateful to my family and friends who have supported my running career throughout the years. Additionally, I’m grateful to my high school coaches (Niki Welde, Terry Harrington) for encouraging me to continue my running career at MSUM, initially as a walk on. I’m thankful for my lifetime running partner, my sister Sam, who helped me train and get ready to compete at the next level. I was blessed to compete at MSUM under supportive and skilled coaches who helped me achieve goals I never could have dreamed of as a young runner. I enjoyed five years of teammates who supported, encouraged, and pushed me to be my best.
“MSUM offers a close-knit, competitive atmosphere to develop and succeed as a student athlete. I would encourage young athletes to challenge themselves at the next level. The hard work, relationships, and experiences cannot be beat!”
