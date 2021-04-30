The Fergus Falls baseball team could not get their offense in gear Thursday as the visiting Willmar Cardinals held the Otters to four hits on the way to a 10-0 victory.
The Cardinals would take a 2-0 lead after three innings of play, but blew the game open in the fourth and fifth as Willmar plated four runs in each of the innings to end the game after five.
Willmar collected six hits, but took advantage of Fergus Falls’ struggles on the mound.
Carter Thielke took the loss for the Otters pitching four innings, striking out seven and allowing six runs on six hits.
Abel Aho and Aric Heacox were the lone Fergus Falls batters with hits as each collected two.
The Otters will look to right the sail as they travel to take on St. Cloud Tech in a 4 p.m. doubleheader Tuesday.
