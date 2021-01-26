WILLMAR — In a Central Lakes Conference tilt, the Fergus Falls girls’ basketball team kept creeping up on the hosting Willmar Cardinals, but the Otters could not overcome the deficit, falling 63-55 Tuesday.
The Cardinals would come out of the gate shooting, but the Otters hung with the home team until late in the half when Willmar pulled away to take a 39-29 lead into the break.
In the second half, the Otters continued to cut the lead to four points, but just as it looked to get close Willmar’s shooters would again ignite to seal the win.
“We did not shoot the ball very well tonight and that’s a credit to the Willmar defense,” assistant coach Josh Steer said. “Willmar did a great job of attacking the basket and getting to the free-throw line, they got to the free-throw line 16 more times than the Otters did tonight, so that was a big part.”
Ellie Colbeck led the Otters in scoring with 16 points, while teammate Tori Ratz scored her 1,000th career point in the game as she stole the ball in the second half and broke away for a layup.
“It’s a great accomplishment for her. I think it’s a great individual accomplishment but also helps our ultimate goal as a team and that is to be competitive. Great job by her she’s had a great career and it’s a young one yet,” Steer added.
On the undercard of tonight’s matchup the Otters JV team beat the Cardinals 50-39 led by Ellia Soydara with 15 points and Fergus Falls’ C squad was barely inched out by the Cards 23-22 led by Macee Butler with six points.
The Otters will look to get back to their winning ways as they host St. Cloud Tech at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.