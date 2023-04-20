Willmar too much for Otter baseball to handle

For the second game in-a-row, the Fergus Falls Otters baseball team were on the road, on Apr. 18, taking on the No. 10 ranked (Class AAA) Willmar Cardinals. The home team used an eight run second inning to defeat the Otters 12-1, in five innings.
Carston Fronning took the loss on the mound and for the second day in a row the starter couldn’t get through two innings. Fronning gave up 10 runs (six earned) on eight hits and two walks, with two strikeouts. Jack Horgen came on in relief and gave up three runs on two hits and three walks.
Offensively, the Otters managed six hits with Kellen Stenstrom, Ben Swanson, Ethan Gronwold, Leighton Buckmeier, Riston Albert and Griffin Babolian each getting hits.
“We just couldn’t get the big hit when we had guys on base,” said Otters coach Shane Thielke. “We had chances early but stranded two in the first and left bases loaded in the third.”
The lone run came in the 5th when Stenstrom was hit by a pitch and eventually came around to score after a Swanson single and a fielder's choice.
“We continue to see good things at certain times but we just need to be consistent,” observed Thielke. “Our mentality is to keep building and gain the confidence both offensively and defensively to be competitive and avoid. Every opportunity to play baseball is an opportunity to get better. We know we have a lot more opportunities coming!”
Fergus will look for their first win, when they travel to Rocori, on Apr. 25.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone