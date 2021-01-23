The Fergus Falls gymnastics team open its 2021 season on the road Friday as the Otters took on the Willmar Cardinals. The hosting Cardinals would pick up the Central Lakes Conference victory 135.05-127.45.
Ashlyn Fronning would lead the Otters with a score of 33.875 in all-around events. Fronning would take second in the vault (9.025), a personal best, bars (8.0), beam (8.2) and fourth in the floor routine (8.65). Aubrey Seedorf would finish sixth in all-around events (31.75), which included a fourth-place finish in the vault (8.0). Teammate Madison Muchow would finish third on the bars (7.925).
The Fergus Falls JV team would defeat the Willmar JV 118.1-102.65. Amelia Olson recorded two first-place finishes in the vault (8.5) and floor exercise (7.9).
The Otters will now travel to Moorhead for a 6 p.m. meet Tuesday.
