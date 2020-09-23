WILLMAR — The visiting Fergus Falls girls’ swimming and diving team ran into a difficult Central Lakes Conference foe in the Willmar Cardinals Tuesday as its host claimed a 109-76.
“We stacked up well against them and did the best that we could against our competition,” Otters head coach Joyce Monk said. “We had many very close races.”
Emilie Carlson would claim wins in two events as the junior won the 500 freestyle (5:44.79) and the 200 freestyle (2:07.04). Olivia Herzberg (100 breaststroke, 1:22.54) and Brinn Donais (diving, 152.30) also took first for the Otters in their events.
Other top individual performances were Emily Werner in the 100 butterfly (second, 1:15.75), Annie Mayer in the 100 breaststroke (second, 1:24.05) and 50 freestyle (third, 28.37), Emma Koeckeritz in the 50 freestyle (second, 26.99) and 100 backstroke (third, 1:08.96), Karlie Petersen in the 100 freestyle (third, 1:04.56), Abigail Gronwald in diving (third, 150.55) and Aisling Cox in the 200 IM (third, 2:34.34).
In the relay events, the Otters placed two teams in second and another in third. In the 200 freestyle relay, the team of Koeckeritz, Herzberg, Mayer and Carlson (1:51.80) finished in second, while the 200 medley team of Koeckeritz, Mayer, Carlson and Petersen (2:05.10) were also runners-up. In the 400 freestyle relay, the team of Petersen, Werner, Cox and Alexis Wellman (4:22.42) took third.
The Otters will now return home to host the Bemidji Lumberjacks at 6 p.m. Thursday.
