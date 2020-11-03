WILLMAR — The Fergus Falls volleyball team traveled to take on Central Lakes Conference foe Willmar Monday. The hosting Cardinals would prove to be a tough opponent as they swept the Otters 25-15, 25-12, 25-17.
“Willmar is a tough team with a strong offensive line and just as strong in their defense as well,” Otters head coach Sabrina Noon said. “We did some great things, but still room for improvement.”
Katie Strommen led the Otters in blocks with two, while Alexis Ouren, Tori Ratz and Laci Strom each had a block in the game.
The Otters will return home to take on the Bemidji Lumberjacks at 7 p.m. Thursday.
