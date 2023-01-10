Win No. 15 for Otters at home

Returning to action, on Jan. 10, the Fergus Falls Otters girls hockey team defeated the Saint Cloud Crush via a 3-1 score, in Central Lakes Conference play.
The home team scored the first three goals.
Tyra Skjeret scored her 15th goal of the season right around the 15 minute mark of the first period. Hannah Johnson got the helper on the first goal. That would be the lone goal in the first.
Fergus would add two more in the second. Averie Tonneson scored her sixth of the year, as Maddie Brimhall got the assist. Later on, Rachel DeBrito had a snipe to put the home side up by three (Maggie Greenagel providing the key pass on the goal). Saint Cloud scored the only goal late in the second.
Both sides skated to a scoreless third period.
Lexi Metcalf picked up her eighth win of the season in net, as the Otters outshot the Crush, 43-18.
“We didn’t move the puck very clean but gritted out the win … we will have those nights as a young team,” stated Fergus coach Tim Lill. “Metcalf made some timely saves to keep the Crush from gaining momentum.”
