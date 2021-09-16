On the second night of the WISSOTA 100 — Wednesday in Fergus Falls at I-94 Sure Step Speedway — five classes took center stage including Late Model (37 entries), Midwest Mods (85), Modifieds (48), Street Stock (60) and Super Stock (58).

Results from Day 2 were:

WISSOTA Late Model

Speedway Motors W100 Late Model Feature (15 Laps): 1. 42S-Don Shaw[5]; 2. 28S-Sam Mars[7]; 3. 15*-Ryan Mikkelson[2]; 4. 12-Chad Becker[6]; 5. 10-Cole Searing[3]; 6. 32-Jordan Tollakson[10]; 7. 24M-Cody Martin[1]; 8. 50-Ben Wolden[17]; 9. 9-Kent Arment[8]; 10. 16-Derek Vesel[15]; 11. 20-Trevor Anderson[9]; 12. 2M-Dave Mass[19]; 13. 18X-Shawn Meyer[12]; 14. 21X-Dustin Arthur[13]; 15. 10XS-Blake Swenson[23]; 16. 44S-Sam Zender[14]; 17. X-Chuck Swenson[22]; 18. 87-Curt Kranz[20]; 19. 2*-Cole Babcock[11]; 20. 28-Jeff Provinzino[16]; 21. 29K-Ryan Kereluk[18]; 22. 3H-Jerry Hauge[21]; 23. 44M-Eric Mass[24]; 24. 5E-Shane Edginton[4].

WISSOTA Midwest Mods

Speedway Motors W100 Midwest Modified Feature (15 Laps): 1. L1-Shane Howell[4]; 2. 9B-Brendan Blascyk[2]; 3. 57-Corey Storck[1]; 4. 19R-Lucas Rodin[3]; 5. EZ1-Randy Laage[8]; 6. 3T-Travis Schulte[5]; 7. 18-Tony Leiker[10]; 8. 83K-Kylie Kath[11]; 9. 17-Troy Leiker[6]; 10. 7-Brandon Mehrwerth[12]; 11. 2C-Jordan Tocci[7]; 12. 83X-Kadden Kath[19]; 13. 33N-Jeff Nelson[15]; 14. 10-Justin VanEps[23]; 15. 5BA-Aaron Blacklance[18]; 16. 22-Tyler Kintner[21]; 17. 12S-Chad Switzenberg[20]; 18. 14-Adam Brotherton[13]; 19. (DNF) 22M-Matt Heinzerling[14]; 20. (DNF) 42X-Travis Saurer[22]; 21. (DNF) 67-Mike Nichols[16]; 22. (DNF) 32-Lindsey Hansen[17]; 23. (DNF) 40JR-Tyler Vernon[9]; 24. (DNF) 32M-Jeremy Meirhofer[24].

WISSOTA Modifieds

Speedway Motors W100 Modified Feature (15 Laps): 1. 1TPO-Tyler Peterson[2]; 2. 7A-Shane Sabraski[5]; 3. 60-Dan Ebert[1]; 4. 24S-Mike Stearns[3]; 5. 21X-Travis Saurer[4]; 6. 22C-Brandon Copp[11]; 7. 45J-Johnny Broking[20]; 8. 24-Brandon Dolman[12]; 9. 14W-Clayton Wagamon[13]; 10. 10X-Dustin Bitzan[22]; 11. 2-Denis Czech[9]; 12. 40JR-Tyler Vernon[14]; 13. 37-Joey Price[16]; 14. 51-Josh Thoennes[15]; 15. 11-Jody Bellefeuille[17]; 16. 24JR-Jeffrey Lien Jr[7]; 17. 6A-Dale Ames[23]; 18. 99-Jake Wildman[24]; 19. 48S-Cayden Schmeling[18]; 20. 32-Jon Tollakson[19]; 21. (DNF) 2X-Brady Gerdes[10]; 22. (DNF) 2C-Dave Cain[6]; 23. (DNF) 9-Kent Arment[21]; 24. (DNF) 18A-Landon Atkinson[8].

WISSOTA Street Stock

Speedway Motors W100 Street Stock Feature (15 Laps): 1. 27P-Parker Anderson[2]; 2. 69-Tim Johnson[1]; 3. 11-Kyle Dykhoff[3]; 4. 16X-Kyle Genett[6]; 5. 59-Kyle Anderson[7]; 6. 10V-Justin Vogel[5]; 7. 9K-Kolby Kiehl[8]; 8. 05-Kyle Howland[12]; 9. 12X-Kurt Becken[9]; 10. 67-Ryan Satter[18]; 11. 1S-Scott Bintz[23]; 12. 33-Daniel Aberle[10]; 13. 97-Hunter Domagala[15]; 14. 14-Jeremy Castro[4]; 15. 2U-Kasey Ussatis[22]; 16. 01-Justin Pogones[20]; 17. 19-Cole Kannegiesser[21]; 18. 22-Troy Cepak Jr[24]; 19. 15F-Zachary Flickinger[19]; 20. (DNF) 16JJ-Jaden Christ[16]; 21. (DNF) 34JR-Braden Brauer[13]; 22. (DNF) 19G-Cole Greseth[17]; 23. (DNF) 11JR-Jeff Ekdahl[14]; 24. (DNF) 15-Zach Elward[11].

WISSOTA Super Stock

Speedway Motors W100 Super Stock Feature (15 Laps): 1. 22-Dan Nissalke[1]; 2. 0-Brandon Duellman[2]; 3. 7A-Shane Sabraski[11]; 4. 30-Kevin Burdick[6]; 5. 32J-Tim Johnson[7]; 6. 21-Trevor Saurer[4]; 7. 71JT-Justin Tammen[20]; 8. 77L-Scott Lawrence[17]; 9. 17-Ryan Kostreba[24]; 10. 63-Jake Froemke[10]; 11. 25-Dylan Nelson[22]; 12. 55-Gary Husmann[19]; 13. 81X-Matt Sparby[5]; 14. 15F-Jeff Flaten[21]; 15. 3-Ryan Studanski[15]; 16. 64T-Erick Thiesse[14]; 17. 54-William Lund[16]; 18. 19X-Tristan LaBarge[8]; 19. 12T-Trent Brutger[18]; 20. 6F-Matt Fester[23]; 21. 1-Karter Reents[12]; 22. 78K-Dexton Koch[3]; 23. 28*-Bailey Rosch[13]; 24. 29*-Jeff Crouse[9].

 

