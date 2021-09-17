The third day of the WISSOTA 100 took place Thursday at the Sure Step Speedway in Fergus Falls and featured the following classes: Late Model (31 entries), Midwest Mods (85), Modifieds (43), Street Stock (60), Super Stock (56).

Day 3 results are:

Late Model

Speedway Motors W100 Late Model Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 10-Cole Searing[1]; 2. 28M-Jimmy Mars[6]; 3. 28-Jeff Provinzino[2]; 4. 16-Derek Vesel[8]; 5. 32-Jordan Tollakson[4]; 6. 17-Mike Greseth[9]; 7. 44M-Eric Mass[7]; 8. 71X-Cory Tammen[11]; 9. 5E-Shane Edginton[5]; 10. 29K-Ryan Kereluk[10]; 11. 1 2-Bryce Sward[12]; 12. 3M-Greg Meyer[17]; 13. 31-Travis Budisalovich[19]; 14. 32T-Jon Tollakson[13]; 15. 44S-Sam Zender[15]; 16. X-Chuck Swenson[20]; 17. 87-Curt Kranz[23]; 18. 10XS-Blake Swenson[24]; 19. 14-Zack Tysdal[21]; 20. (DNF) T3-Rich Thomas[22]; 21. (DNF) 12-Chad Becker[14]; 22. (DNF) 69T-Nick Thoreson[16]; 23. (DNF) 2M-Dave Mass[3]; 24. (DNF) 9-Kent Arment[18].

Midwest Mods

Speedway Motors W100 MWM Q Feature (15 Laps): 1. 3T-Travis Schulte[2]; 2. 18-Tony Leiker[5]; 3. 5BA-Aaron Blacklance[3]; 4. 22-Tyler Kintner[1]; 5. 33X-Justin Froemming[7]; 6. 33SX-Jon Stepan[4]; 7. 42X-Travis Saurer[8]; 8. 22M-Matt Heinzerling[13]; 9. 19R-Lucas Rodin[16]; 10. 21-Wyatt Boyum[9]; 11. 14-Adam Brotherton[12]; 12. 67-Mike Nichols[19]; 13. 34J-Derek Rieck[10]; 14. 50H-Haley Lee[18]; 15. 4B-Arin Beyer[17]; 16. 38J-Jake Frericks[11]; 17. 28-Tommy Nichols[15]; 18. 55-Jesse Polson[21]; 19. 40JR-Tyler Vernon[23]; 20. 11X-Austin Chyba[6]; 21. 18S-Kennedy Swan[22]; 22. 35-Tanner Theis[20]; 23. 21R-Ryan McCleary[24]; 24. 83X-Kadden Kath[14].

Modifieds

Speedway Motors W100 Modified Q Feature (15 Laps): 1. 28-Jimmy Mars[4]; 2. 9JR-Tim Johnson[1]; 3. 7A-Shane Sabraski[6]; 4. 12-Matt Aukland[3]; 5. 6X-Zach Johnson[5]; 6. 18A-Landon Atkinson[16]; 7. 7T-Joseph Thomas[12]; 8. 11-Jody Bellefeuille[11]; 9. 1TPO-Tyler Peterson[20]; 10. 2-Denis Czech[7]; 11. 2C-Dave Cain[13]; 12. 45J-Johnny Broking[14]; 13. 47-Danny Vang[18]; 14. 6A-Dale Ames[15]; 15. 5K-Tyler Kaeter[24]; 16. 2X-Brady Gerdes[17]; 17. 51G-Jayson Good[19]; 18. 6*-Brian Haben[9]; 19. 6T-Corky Thomas[22]; 20. 51-Josh Thoennes[23]; 21. 06-Jeremy Nelson[2]; 22. 3-Arne Anderson[21]; 23. (DNF) 5H-Brett Hoium[10]; 24. (DNF) 9E-Don Eischens[8].

Street Stock

Speedway Motors W100 Street Stock Q Feature (15 Laps): 1. 79N-Jeff Nowak[2]; 2. 10V-Justin Vogel[1]; 3. 67-Ryan Satter[4]; 4. 34JR-Braden Brauer[5]; 5. 2K-Tyler Klugman[6]; 6. 79-Billie Christ[12]; 7. 97-Hunter Domagala[19]; 8. 01-Justin Pogones[8]; 9. 88-Scott Witkowski[15]; 10. 12X-Kurt Becken[10]; 11. 71-Josh Long[11]; 12. 2U-Kasey Ussatis[18]; 13. 19C-Charlie Shiek[13]; 14. 19G-Cole Greseth[9]; 15. 25-Mike Jans[20]; 16. 35S-Kegan Stueve[23]; 17. 10-Joe Potter[16]; 18. 14K-Russell Kostreba[3]; 19. 22-Troy Cepak Jr[17]; 20. 10T-Darek Turner[22]; 21. 85-Jason Thimmesh[14]; 22. 3D-Dale Louwagie[21]; 23. (DNF) 51-Eric Riley[7]; 24. (DNF) 00-Zach Pollock[24].

Super Stock

Speedway Motors W100 Super Stock Q Feature (15 Laps): 1. 7A-Shane Sabraski[1]; 2. 78K-Dexton Koch[4]; 3. 2-Dave Mass[7]; 4. 30-Kevin Burdick[3]; 5. 71-Trevor Nelson[6]; 6. 5-Josh Zimpel[2]; 7. 63-Jake Froemke[16]; 8. 66-Jacob Knapper[5]; 9. 46-Dustin Nelson[10]; 10. 11A-Jordan Henkemeyer[14]; 11. 19X-Tristan LaBarge[8]; 12. 14-Shane Brick[24]; 13. 33-Austin Niemeyer[12]; 14. 99-Shawn Fernkes[15]; 15. 4E-Jared Zimpel[19]; 16. 29*-Jeff Crouse[9]; 17. 1-Karter Reents[18]; 18. 00-Beau Brown[23]; 19. 18-Kevin Schmidt[13]; 20. 15F-Jeff Flaten[11]; 21. 67-Casey Steffenson[20]; 22. 6F-Matt Fester[21]; 23. (DNF) 71JT-Justin Tammen[22]; 24. (DNF) 15-Ryan Flaten[17].

 

