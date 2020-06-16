The first week of the I-94 Sure Step Speedway season got underway Friday, June 12 in Fergus Falls.
In the first week, Ben Wolden claimed a win in the Limited Late Model feature, while Brock Gronwold won the WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds race. Austin Lammers (Short Tracker), Dustin Bitzan (WISSOTA Modifieds), Ryan Satter (WISSOTA Street Stock) and Tim Johnson (WISSOTA Super Stock) were also winners.
Results:
Limited Late Model
A Feature 1: 1. Ben Wolden, Fergus Falls; 2. Brady Mellendorf, Brandt, South Dakota; 3. Ryan Bjerke, Clear Lake, South Dakota; 4. Keith Konold, Brandt, South Dakota; 5. Rick Nelson, Alexandria; 6. Larry Samuelson, Erhard; 7. Kyle Jensen, Brookings, South Dakota; 8. Scott Lehn, Albany; 9 (DNF). Derek Quinn, Brandon; 10 (DNF). Trent Grager, Carrington, North Dakota; 11 (DNF). Brad Staples, Herman; 12 (DNF). Dustin Johanneck, Litchfield; 13 (DNF). Ryan Satter, Dent; 14 (DNF). Zack Tysdal, Fergus Falls; DNS. Scott Zimmerman, Rothsay.
Short Tracker
A Feature 1: 1. Austin Lammers, Pelican Rapids; 2. Kevin Youngquist, Barney, North Dakota; 3. Carter Rieland, St. Cloud; 4. Jason Reinke, Moorhead; 5. Zach Besmehn, Baxter; 6. Daniel Harstad, Fergus Falls; 7. John Current, Bemidji; 8. Hunter Goulet, Fargo; 9. Danielle Stevens, Elizabeth; 10. Zach Kort, Fergus Falls; 11. Levi Lease, Harwood, North Dakota; 12. Randy Thompson, Lake Park;
13. Brent Engler, Barrett; 14. Shawn Beto, Wahpeton; 15. Jeff HansonBarrett; 16. Cole Greseth, Harwood, North Dakota; 17. Jadyn Brusven, Brainerd; 18. Todd Stevens, Elizabeth; 19. Nic Hiles, Miltona; 20 (DNF) Mike Hart, Erhard; DNS. Curtis Huseth, Underwood.
WISSOTA Midwest Mods
A Feature 1: 1. Brock GronwoldFergus Falls; 2. Corey StorckMorris; 3. Ashley MehrwerthSt. Stephen; 4. Sam Zender, Fergus Falls; 5. Brennan Gave, Princeton;
6. Travis Schulte, Clear Lake; 7. Jeff Nelson, Perham; 8. Justin Froemming, Garfield; 9. Ron Saurer, Dalton; 10. Cody Lee, Starbuck; 11. Chad Gronner, Underwood; 12. Jason Thimmesh, Garfield; 13. Jon Starnes, Montrose; 14. Michelle Lund, Brandon; 15. Rick Norman, Underwood; 16. Brendan Blascyk, Kensington; 17. Scott Oeltjen, Villard; 18 (DNF). Jake Smith, St. Joseph; 19 (DNF). Haley Lee, Starbuck; 20 (DNF). Matt Baker, Saint Joseph.
WISSOTA Modifieds
A Feature 1: 1. Dustin Bitzan, Brandon; 2. Brian Haben, Appleton; 3. Joseph Thomas, Glyndon; 4. Mike Greseth, Harwood, North Dakota; 5. Brett Hoium, Villard; 6. Dan Pederson, Underwood; 7. Aaron Holtan, Newfolden; 8. Taylor Grove, Glyndon; 9 (DNF). Travis Saurer, Elizabeth.
WISSOTA Street Stock
A Feature 1: 1. Ryan Satter, Dent; 2. Andrew Bangsund, Alexandria; 3. Kyle Dykhoff, Perham; 4. Cory Dykhoff, Perham; 5. Jim Williams, DeGraff; 6. Jack Koranda, Bluffton; 7. Tyler Klugman, Wheaton; 8. Brett Miller, Alexandria; 9. Kevin Pender, Barnesville; 10. Roger Berkness, Eagle Bend; 11. Bryan Crandall, Herman; 12. Derek Wettstein, Little Falls; 13. Greg Platzer, Robbinsdale; 14. Cole Kannegiesser, Hancock; 15. Megan Blomgren, Eagle Bend; 16. Jim Critser, Cyrus; 17 (DNF). Mike Hart, Erhard; 18 (DNF). Brittany Smith, St. Joseph.
WISSOTA Super Stock
A Feature 1: 1. Tim Johnson, Brainerd; 2. Jacob Knapper, Montevideo; 3. Kevin Schmidt, Becker; 4. Jason Cook, Brandon; 5. Jordan Henkemeyer, Sauk Rapids; 6. Matt Miller, Glenwood; 7. William Lund, Brandon; 8. Shawn Wageman, Breezy Point; 9. Karter Reents, Glenwood; 10. Ryan Flaten, Madison; 11. Nicholas Jacobson, Bemidji; 12. Jeff Flaten, Hancock; 13. Kurt Becken, Big Lake; 14. Matt Sparby, Bemidji; 15. Jon Crouse, Alexandria; 16. Carson Miller, Carlos; 17 (DNF). Jeff Crouse, Alexandria; 18 (DNF). Travis Scott, Glenwood; 19 (DNF). Trent Brutger, Watkins; 20 (DNF). Josh Schmidt, Elk River; 21 (DNF). Tony Arneson, Alexandria.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.