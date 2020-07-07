Local drivers Ben Wolden and Travis Saurer each claimed victory at I-94 Sure Step Speedway Friday celebrated Independence Day and Kids Night.
Wolden, of Fergus Falls, won the Limited Late Model race, while Elizabeth’s Saurer captured the WISSOTA Modifieds victory. Others getting wins were Corey Mehrwerth of St. Stephen (Short Trackers), Dave Mass of East Bethel (WISSOTA Late Model), Matt Baker of St. Joseph (WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds), Andrew Bangsund of Alexandria (WISSOTA Street Stock) and William Lund of Brandon (WISSOTA Super Stock)
Limited Late Model
A Feature: 1. Ben Wolden, Fergus Falls; 2. Larry Fitzsimmons, East Bethel; 3. Dustin Johanneck, Litchfield; 4. Rick Nelson, Alexandria; 5. Tony Croninger, Watertown, South Dakota; 6. Kenneth Dallman, New Germany; 7. Scott Zimmerman, Rothsay; 8. Larry Samuelson, Erhard; 9. Mike Hart, Erhard; 10. Zack Tysdal, Fergus Falls; 11. Tony Robertson, Watkins; 12 (DNF). Ryan Mikkelson, Alexandria; 13 (DNF). Derek Quinn, Brandon; 14 (DNF). Brad Staples, Herman; 15 (DNF). Blake Saathoff, Alexandria; 16 (DNF). Kyle Jensen, Brookings, South Dakota; 17 (DNF). Scott Borstad, Volga, South Dakota; DNS. Greg Umlauf, Rothsay; DQ. Brady Mellendorf, Brandt, South Dakota.
Short Tracker
A Feature: 1. Corey Mehrwerth, St. Stephen; 2. Andy Booke, Wahpeton, North Dakota; 3. Daniel Harstad, Fergus Falls; 4. Brady Hagen, Montevideo; 5. Jeff Hanson, Barrett; 6. Brady Molter, Rothsay; 7. Payton Asche, Granite Falls; 8. David Marshall, Buffalo Lake; 9. Steve Christians, Montevideo; 10. Curtis Huseth, Underwood; 11. Nic Hiles, Miltona; 12. Eric Novacek, West Fargo, North Dakota; 13. Jadyn Brusven, Brainerd; 14. Jeff Asche, Willmar; 15 (DNF). Shawn Robinson, Dalton; 16 (DNF). Austin Lammers, Pelican Rapids; 17 (DNF). Zach Kort, Fergus Falls; 18 (DNF). Levi Lease, Harwood, North Dakota; 19 (DNF). Brent Engler, Barrett; DNS. Matthew Seabrook, Waseca; DQ. Shannon George, Bagley.
WISSOTA Late Model
A Feature: 1. Dave Mass, East Bethel; 2. Bryce Sward, Nelson; 3. Shawn Meyer, Wahpeton, North Dakota; 4. Shawn Kirwin, Morris; 5. Casey Meyer, Wahpeton, North Dakota; 6. Greg Meyer, Wahpeton, North Dakota; 7. Ryan Mikkelson, Alexandria; 8. Ben Wolden, Fergus Falls; 9. Levi Babcock, Fargo, North Dakota; 10. Jerry Hauge, Underwood; 11 (DNF). Dustin Hapka, Fargo, North Dakota; 12 (DNF). Matt Sparby, Bemidji; 13 (DNF). Cole Schill, Horace, North Dakota.
WISSOTA Midwest Mods
A Feature: 1. Matt Baker, Saint Joseph; 2. Jeff Nelson, Perham; 3. Travis Engebretson, Cyrus; 4. Ron Saurer, Dalton; 5. Brennan Gave, Princeton; 6. Sam Zender, Fergus Falls; 7. Brendan Blascyk, Kensington; 8. Austin Chyba, Browerville; 9. Brandon Mehrwerth, St. Stephen; 10. Ashley Mehrwerth, St. Stephen; 11. Josh Backman, Alberta; 12. Jamie Norman, Battle Lake; 13. Tony Croninger, Watertown, South Dakota; 14. Michelle Lund, Brandon; 15. Rick Norman, Underwood; 16. Jake Frericks, Grove City; 17. Grace Oeltjen, Villard; 18 (DNF). Brock Gronwold, Fergus Falls; 19 (DNF). Scott Samuelson, Fergus Falls; 20 (DNF). Aaron Sowers, Watertown, South Dakota; 21 (DNF). Avery Anderson, Alexandria; 22 (DNF). Chad Gronner, Underwood; 23 (DNF). David McIntire, Walcott, North Dakota; 24 (DNF). Brody Krenz, Alexandria; DNS. Scott Oeltjen, Villard.
WISSOTA Modifieds
A Feature:1. Travis Saurer, Elizabeth; 2. Brady Gerdes, Villard; 3. Dustin Bitzan, Brandon; 4. Tyler Peterson, Hickson, North Dakota; 5. Brian Haben, Appleton; 6. Chris Mensen, Carlos; 7. Tyler Kaeter, St. Cloud; 8. Joseph Thomas, Glyndon; 9. McKenzie Gerdes, Alexandria; 10. Mark Esala, Thief River Falls; 11. Ryan Pommerer, Oriska, North Dakota; 12 (DNF). Devin Fouquette, St. Cloud; 13 (DNF). Brett Hoium, Villard; 14 (DNF). Mike Greseth, Harwood, North Dakota; DNS. Brent Pulskamp, Wahpeton, North Dakota.
WISSOTA Street Stock
A Feature: 1. Andrew Bangsund, Alexandria; 2. Kyle Anderson, Jamestown, North Dakota; 3. Jim Williams, DeGraff; 4. Justin Vogel, Brooten; 5. Eric Riley, Morris; 6. Ryan Satter, Dent; 7. Craig Gardner, Eagle Bend; 8. Brady Gerdes, Villard; 9. Cole Kannegiesser, Hancock; 10. Tyler Klugman, Wheaton; 11. Mike Hart, Erhard; 12. Kevin Pender, Barnesville; 13. Greg Platzer, Robbinsdale; 14. Dale Louwagie, Cottonwood;15. JJ Nieuwbeerta, Alexandria; 16 (DNF). Taylor Garberich, Maynard; 17 (DNF). Michael Klugman, Wheaton; 18 (DNF). Kyle Dykhoff, Perham; 19 (DNF). Josh Long, Canby; 20 (DNF). Dominick Dieken, Bluffton; DNS. Megan Blomgren, Eagle Bend.
WISSOTA Super Stock
A Feature: 1. William Lund, Brandon; 2. Trevor Saurer, Dalton; 3. Josh Zimpel, Braham; 4. Jared Zimpel, Braham; 5. Jason Cook, Brandon; 6. Shawn Wageman, Breezy Point; 7. Ben Johnson, New London; 8. Travis Scott, Glenwood; 9. Karter Reents, Glenwood; 10. Davey Kruchten, Burtrum; 11. Jim Critser, Cyrus; 12. Jordan Henkemeyer, Sauk Rapids; 13 (DNF). Matt Sparby, Bemidji; 14 (DNF). Kurt Becken, Big Lake; 15 (DNF). Brayden Hedtke, Atwater; 16 (DNF). Jeff Flaten, Hancock; 17 (DNF). Kevin Schmidt, Becker; 18 (DNF). Jon Crouse, Alexandria; 19 (DNF). Carson Miller, Carlos; 20 (DNF). Jeff Crouse, Alexandria; 21 (DNF). Dave Mass, East Bethel; 22 (DNF). Tony Arneson, Alexandria; DNS. Matt Miller, Glenwood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.