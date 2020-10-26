In a makeup game Saturday, the visiting Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Wolverines used a strong offensive attack to sweep the hosting Hillcrest Comets 25-18, 25-7, 25-13.
“We were able to play with CGB during most of the first set,” Comets head coach Debi Foss said. “Then in the second and third sets, their offense took off and we just couldn’t get a block on their strong hitters when we needed one.”
Mackenzie Foss recorded 10 digs for the Comets, while teammate Anna Brumfield had four blocks in the game.
“ Every game is a learning curve for our team, especially against this week’s tough competition. If we can build on our play in the first set and maintain consistency, we should start meeting more of our goals. I am proud of our girls for their effort, for keeping positive attitudes, and for continuing to grow as a team,” coach Foss said.
The Comets will continue their homestand as they welcome in the Battle Lake Battlers at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
