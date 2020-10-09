GRACEVILLE — In their first action of 2020 season, the Rothsay volleyball team could not overcome host Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley as the Tigers fell Thursday 25-15, 25-14, 25-12.
“After spending much of summer and fall learning new procedures for everything off and around the court, it was great that the volleyball game on the court felt normal,” Tigers head coach John Reber said. “We had some very competitive stretches, and some stretches where we struggled to get the ball over the net. I’m satisfied with the overall effort and I was pleased to see many of the seeds we have planted in practice sprout on the game floor.”
Kenadi Carlsrud led the Tigers with eight kills, while teammate Madison Tillman had three ace serves.
The Tigers return home to host Brandon-Evansville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
