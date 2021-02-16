ROTHSAY — The Rothsay girls’ basketball team welcomed in the Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Wolverines Monday. The visiting Wolverines took command of the game in the first half and never reliquished it as they defeated the Tigers 63-30.
The Wolverines built a 29-9 lead before the half and took advantage of 20 Tiger turnovers in the game.
The Tigers were led in scoring by Grace Lider with 10 points.
Rothsay struggled from the field as they made 18% of their shots.
The Tigers will head out on the road for their next game as they take on Little Eight Conference rival Ashby at &:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23.
