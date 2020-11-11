GRACEVILLE — The Ashby volleyball team could not get into a groove Tuesday as the hosting Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Wolverines picked up a three-set (25-13, 25-22, 25-10) victory.
“Serving just over 90% we struggled at the serving line at crucial points,” Arrows head coach Hayley Stevens said. “We did a great job on the net with getting our hands on more blocks and we had countless that came off hard and fast to the sides which were tough to reach the ricochet. C-G-B worked our cross court and deep corners and have some heavy hitters, they did a great job moving the ball on the net.”
Celi Nelson (4), Anissa Heinrich (3) and Madeline Thompson (2) each had multiple blocks for the Arrows, while Nelson, Haleigh Brendmoen and Catherine Koefod each had two ace serves.
The Arrows will host the Hillcrest Comets in a Little Eight Conference showdown at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17.
