The Otter Tail Central baseball team could not find enough offense to stop the hosting Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines as the Bulldogs fell 12-2 in the Section 6A playoffs.
The Wolverines would score two runs in the first inning, one in the second and two in the fourth to hold a 5-0 lead. The Bulldogs scored their runs in the top of the fifth, but Wadena-Deer Creek responded with two in the home half and five in the sixth.
"I really had fun this year because of the players,” Bulldogs head coach Ryan Hendrickson said. “We had a great group of seniors that did a lot of teaching this year. Wyatt Severson, Kayne Cameron, Joey Kupfer, and Cian Buehler have been very good for this program. I have really enjoyed them as athletes and people in general. I want to thank them, and their families, for all they have done for Otter Tail Central baseball."
Owen Buehler was the lone Bulldogs player with a hit, while teammates Gavin Pausch and Lane Dilly each had RBIs.
Kayne Cameron took the loss for the Bulldogs as he pitched two innings, struck out one and allowed three earned runs on six hits.
