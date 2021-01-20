The Hillcrest girls’ basketball team welcomed in Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Tuesday in the girls’ first home game of the season. The visiting Wolverines would not be kind as they handed the Comets a 56-35 loss.
“We were slow on defense and CGB was able to get into the paint with ease,” Comets head coach Hannah Clark said. “We gave up way too many offensive rebounds and CGB was able to capitalize on second chances. Our lack of energy on the defensive end carried over to our offense and we were never able to get into any sort of rhythm.”
The Comets were led in scoring by Mackenzie Foss with 19 points, while teammate Regan Wiertzema grabbed nine rebounds in the game.
The Comets will now travel to take on Little Eight Conference foe Ashby at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.