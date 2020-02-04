GRACEVILLE —The Hillcrest girls’ basketball team gave host Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley several second-chance opportunities as the Wolverines defeated the Comets 55-38 Monday.
“We played solid defense the whole night, but then we would give up an offensive rebound and CGB was able to capitalize on those multiple second chance opportunities,” Comets head coach Hannah Clark said. “These girls continue to work hard and the improvement from the beginning of the year till now has been really fun to watch.”
Mackenzie Foss led the Comets with 22 points, collected 10 of her points via free throw on of-15 attempts. Madi Foss would chime in with 12 tallies.
