Worthington defeats Fergus on the court

The Worthington Trojans and Fergus Falls Otters boys basketball teams clashed for the AmericInn Country Inn and Suites Holiday Basketball Tournament championship, on Dec. 29. Worthington used a strong second half to pick up a 51-41 victory.
Both sides struggled to find consistency on the offensive end in the first half, as the game was 8-7 just over halfway through the first 18 minutes.
Fergus would build a six point lead before eventually taking a 24-22 lead into the break.
The game remained close into the second half.
With the score knotted at 30, the Trojans would go on a 10-3 run to go up 40-33. With just a few minutes left, they would lead by as much as 15 points.
The Otters made a run late, getting five straight points from sophomore Ryan Hirst. A chance to create a turnover came up just short and the Otters were never able to get closer than ten points in the final minute.
Hirst led the Otters with nine points, while Levi King finished with eight.
Both teams turned the ball over nine times in the contest.
Now with a 4-3 record, Fergus will be back in action, on Jan. 6, at Sauk Rapids-Rice.
