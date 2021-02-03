PERHAM — The Perham Yellowjackets gymnastics team welcomed in the Fergus Falls Otters Tuesday. After the dust had settled, the Yellowjackets buzzed away with a 142.1-131.475 win.

Leading the way for the Otters was Aubrey Seedorf with a fourth-place all-around finish of 33.375, while taking fourth in the vault (8.85) and beam (8.55). Ashlyn Fronning also had a top finish in the floor exercise (8.95) with a third-place finish.

The Otter JV defeated the Yellowjackets 116.85- 109.15. 

The Otters will be back in action Thursday, Feb. 11 as they travel to take on Alexandria at 6 p.m.

 

Perham 142.1, Fergus Falls 131.475

Vault

Aubrey Seedorf, 8.850, 4th

Ashlyn Fronning, 8.850, 5th

Amelia Olson, 8.250, 8th

Madison Muchow, 8.250, 9th

Olivia Trout, 7.650, 10th

 

Bars

Madison Muchow, 7.800, 4th

Aubrey Seedorf, 7.575, 5th

Mashayla Mau, 7.500, 7th

Mayah Fear, 7.300, 8th

Amelia Olson, 6.900, 10th

 

Beam

Aubrey Seedorf, 8.550, 4th

Ashlyn Fronning, 8.500, 5th

Kellen Frigaard, 8.050, 7th

Mashayla Mau, 7.750, 8th

Madison Muchow, 7.450, 10th

 

Floor

Ashlyn Fronning, 8.950, 3rd

Kellen Frigaard, 8.600, 5th

Aubrey Seedorf, 8.400, 6th

Mayah Fear, 8.300, 7th

Mashayla Mau, 8.000, 9th

 

