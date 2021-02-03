PERHAM — The Perham Yellowjackets gymnastics team welcomed in the Fergus Falls Otters Tuesday. After the dust had settled, the Yellowjackets buzzed away with a 142.1-131.475 win.
Leading the way for the Otters was Aubrey Seedorf with a fourth-place all-around finish of 33.375, while taking fourth in the vault (8.85) and beam (8.55). Ashlyn Fronning also had a top finish in the floor exercise (8.95) with a third-place finish.
The Otter JV defeated the Yellowjackets 116.85- 109.15.
The Otters will be back in action Thursday, Feb. 11 as they travel to take on Alexandria at 6 p.m.
Perham 142.1, Fergus Falls 131.475
Vault
Aubrey Seedorf, 8.850, 4th
Ashlyn Fronning, 8.850, 5th
Amelia Olson, 8.250, 8th
Madison Muchow, 8.250, 9th
Olivia Trout, 7.650, 10th
Bars
Madison Muchow, 7.800, 4th
Aubrey Seedorf, 7.575, 5th
Mashayla Mau, 7.500, 7th
Mayah Fear, 7.300, 8th
Amelia Olson, 6.900, 10th
Beam
Aubrey Seedorf, 8.550, 4th
Ashlyn Fronning, 8.500, 5th
Kellen Frigaard, 8.050, 7th
Mashayla Mau, 7.750, 8th
Madison Muchow, 7.450, 10th
Floor
Ashlyn Fronning, 8.950, 3rd
Kellen Frigaard, 8.600, 5th
Aubrey Seedorf, 8.400, 6th
Mayah Fear, 8.300, 7th
Mashayla Mau, 8.000, 9th
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.