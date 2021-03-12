PERHAM — The hosting Perham Yellowjackets overcame a halftime deficit to top Heart O’Lakes Conference foe Pelican Rapids boys’ basketball team 55-49 Thursday.

The Vikings held a small 25-20 lead going into halftime, but the Yellowjackets refocused and outscored their visitor 35-24 in the second half.

McHale Korf led the Vikings with 19 points, while Jayden Rutherford chipped in 16 tallies.

Finn Diggins led the Yellowjackets with a double-double of 28 points and 15 rebounds.

The Vikings will close out their season Saturday on the road as they take on another HOL foe in Hawley at 3:30 p.m.

