PERHAM — The hosting Perham Yellowjackets overcame a halftime deficit to top Heart O’Lakes Conference foe Pelican Rapids boys’ basketball team 55-49 Thursday.
The Vikings held a small 25-20 lead going into halftime, but the Yellowjackets refocused and outscored their visitor 35-24 in the second half.
McHale Korf led the Vikings with 19 points, while Jayden Rutherford chipped in 16 tallies.
Finn Diggins led the Yellowjackets with a double-double of 28 points and 15 rebounds.
The Vikings will close out their season Saturday on the road as they take on another HOL foe in Hawley at 3:30 p.m.
