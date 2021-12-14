Yellowjackets sting FF girls’ basketball

The Fergus Falls girls’ basketball team suffered their first loss of the year to Perham 67-55 Tuesday, falling to 3-1 on the season, while the Yellowjackets improved to 4-1.
From the onset of the game Perham controlled the pace of the action while defensively keying in on Fergus Falls’ offensive threats Ellie Colbeck and Tori Ratz, holding Ratz scoreless and without a 3-pointer in the first half, a big feat for any team. Despite the attention, Colbeck put up 12 points before halftime on her way to a 26-point game. There were three lead changes and three ties all in the opening portion of the matchup but Perham would go on a 13-3 run to go into the break, up 31-24 over the Otters.
In the second half the Yellowjackets continued to knock down buckets including seven of their 12 3-pointers of the game, which proved to be too much for the Otters to contend with. Ratz eventually heated up, sinking three 3-pointers of her own to finish with nine but it wouldn’t be enough as Fergus Falls’ attempts at a comeback fell flat for the 67-55 final.
The only Otters player in double digits was Colbeck with 26, she also led the team in steals (7) and rebounds (8) while contributing three assists. The Yellowjackets would finish the game with two players in double digits, Greta Hillukka (19) and Sydney Anderson (16). The turnover department was pretty even with the Otters forcing 14 and the Yellowjackets 13, while on the boards Perham outrebounded Fergus Falls 31 to 27.
The Otters will now hit the road as they look to get back into the win column against Sauk Rapids-Rice on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
